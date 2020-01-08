Harrisonburg man arrested for allegedly stabbing someone 17 times

HARRISONBURG, Va (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that left one person wounded late Tuesday night.
According to the department, the incident happens around 11:53 p.m. at the Spotswood Mobile Home Park on Country Club Road.
Police say the victim was stabbed approximately 17 times and taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
Officers first received word about the incident through a call from Sentara RMH about a stabbing victim who had come into their care.
During the course of their investigation, officers identified 19-year-old Kevin Villatoro, of Harrisonburg, as the suspect. He was taken into custody at 3:45 a.m. during a traffic stop.
Police said the incident is believed to be an isolated incident but remains under investigation.
Villatoro is being held in jail without bond.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Brooke Wetherell at (540) 432-7788.
Anonymous tips can also be sent to Crime Solvers by texting “HPD” plus your tip to 274637 or by calling(540) 574-5050.
