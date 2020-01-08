Forecast: A frosty start turns into a sunny, breezy Wednesday

A frosty start to Wednesday
By Andrew Freiden | January 8, 2020 at 5:17 AM EST - Updated January 8 at 5:38 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Icy spots dominate the conversation to start wednesday, then it’ll be sunny and windy.

WEDNESDAY: FIRST ALERT to icy patches for the morning commute. Then mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warming up. lows in the lower 30s, highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few stray showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, especially in the morning. Partly Sunny afternoon. Lows in the upper 50s, then highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy and warm. Showers Possible. Lows in the low 40s, high around 60. (Rain chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

