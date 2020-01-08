Experience Richmond’s history with GRTC’s Pulse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Riders can experience Richmond’s history with Pulse by scanning their smartphones.
GRTC, Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) and the Valentine have partnered and created “Explore the Past on the Pulse,” to allow riders to use QR codes at 14 different Pulse stops across the city to access easily digestible Richmond stories.
Each QR code links riders to a webpage showing nearby sites of interest, upcoming events and a brief history of the area along with archival photos.
“We’re so happy to be working with two such distinguished Richmond institutions,” GRTC Chief Executive Officer, Julie Timm said. “GRTC is dedicated to serving the community, and this is another opportunity to help Richmonders navigate their city."
QR codes can be found on the glass map illustrations of each Pulse platform. The Valentine provided research support for the project, developing relevant, accessible content for each stop in a way that riders can easily interact with.
“Explore the Past on the Pulse is about engaging riders and providing opportunities for Richmonders to learn more about the spaces and the neighborhoods they frequent,” Valentine Director Bill Martin, said. “This project makes Richmond history more accessible because you don’t have to go track this information down. Instead, the information comes to you, wherever you are.”
Dr. John Kneebone, VCU Professor Emeritus, was instrumental in developing ‘Explore the Past on the Pulse’ and worked with graduate students to develop an early iteration of the project.
As part of their ongoing class project, VCU students also provided technical and content feedback on ‘Explore the Past on the Pulse’
To use ‘Explore the Past on the Pulse’ at any 14 Pulse stops across the city, you can use your phone to scan the QR codes available at each Pulse station or directly through the GRTC website.
