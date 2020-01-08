Eastern State Hospital hosting career fair

Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg is hosting a career fair. (Source: Eastern State Hospital)
By Adrianna Hargrove | January 8, 2020 at 12:12 AM EST - Updated January 8 at 12:14 AM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Eastern State Hospital is hosting a career fair for the community and surrounding areas.

The career fair will be at Eastern State Hospital located on 4601 Ironbound Road Building 3, Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m in Williamsburg.

The hospital will offer on the spot interviews for Registered Nurse Supervisor, Registered Nurses (entry-level and experienced), Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Nurse Aides and Entry-Level Psychiatric Technicians (no experience needed, on the job training provided).

To expedite the process, please submit your application online at:

  1. Visit virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com
  2. Click “Search Jobs”
  3. Under “Agency” select “Eastern State Hospital" and click “Search”

You must have two forms of valid government-issued ID with you.

