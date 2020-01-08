Eastern State Hospital hosting career fair

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Eastern State Hospital is hosting a career fair for the community and surrounding areas.
The career fair will be at Eastern State Hospital located on 4601 Ironbound Road Building 3, Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m in Williamsburg.
The hospital will offer on the spot interviews for Registered Nurse Supervisor, Registered Nurses (entry-level and experienced), Licensed Practical Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistants, Nurse Aides and Entry-Level Psychiatric Technicians (no experience needed, on the job training provided).
To expedite the process, please submit your application online at:
- Visit virginiajobs.peopleadmin.com
- Click “Search Jobs”
- Under “Agency” select “Eastern State Hospital" and click “Search”
You must have two forms of valid government-issued ID with you.
