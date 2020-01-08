Duck Donuts celebrates National Rubber Ducky Day

“National Rubber Ducky Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate a micro-holiday with our guests that is unique to our brand,” Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts Franchising Company, said. “We originated in Duck, North Carolina, and our duck logo is a staple to our brand, as are the small rubber ducks we sell. In fact, in 2019, our 87 locations sold more than 117,000 ducks!”