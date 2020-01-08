Duck Donuts celebrates National Rubber Ducky Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Duck Donuts will celebrate National Rubber Ducky Day on Jan. 13.
To celebrate National Rubber Ducky Day, stores will be giving away a free cinnamon sugar donut with a purchase of a rubber duck.
National Rubber Ducky Day comes from Sesame Street after Ernie declared Jan. 13 as his beloved rubber ducky bath toy’s birthday.
“National Rubber Ducky Day gives us the opportunity to celebrate a micro-holiday with our guests that is unique to our brand,” Russ DiGilio, founder and CEO of Duck Donuts Franchising Company, said. “We originated in Duck, North Carolina, and our duck logo is a staple to our brand, as are the small rubber ducks we sell. In fact, in 2019, our 87 locations sold more than 117,000 ducks!”
Duck Donuts will also be introducing two new limited-time flavors until March 2. Those flavors are vanilla cake donuts drizzled with Nutella and Heath toffee.
