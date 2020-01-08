Clogged storm drain floods Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Even though the sun is out, it’s still a soggy situation for a Chesterfield community.
“It’s frustrating. It’s frustrating to me because it’s so unnecessary,” A resident who only wanted to be identified as Barry said.
Barry has lived on Scotlow Circle off Hopkins Road for four decades. He says the storm drain in front of his home is always clogged and when it rains, the water pools on the street and in his yard.
The 79-year-old usually contacted the county for help.
“They use to send someone out to clean the sewer right here - then they stopped doing it,” Barry said. “They informed me it was not their responsibility to clean it out. It was VDOT’s responsibility.”
Last year Barry contacted VDOT twice and documented both calls.
“They were very nice to me. I think the reason they were really nice was because they weren’t going to do it anyway. I don’t believe they had any intentions of doing it,” Barry said.
The standing water is around five inches deep.
“Water will be up to along here. I have see it touch this tree and it be along this tree,” Barry said.
Barry says it’s more than just the issue of standing water.
“It’s not clean water. It’s mosquito-infested, contaminated water,” Barry said.
It’s especially dangerous for elementary school kids who get on and off the bus at the location.
“The kids get off right here in front of my house. What is a small kid going to do when they see a puddle of water? They will probably walk in it,” Barry said.
VDOT sent this statement:
The VDOT Chesterfield Residency found that a work order was received in March 2019 regarding the drop inlet at Scotlow Circle. VDOT's Customer Service Center notified the area headquarters which then looked into the issue. Specialized equipment, a vacuum truck, is needed to properly clean a drop inlet. This equipment is not on hand all the time. In October the area headquarters noted that, once the equipment was available, the work would be completed. This information was in the VDOT system but was not relayed to the customer. For that we apologize and appreciate the customer's patience.
The Chesterfield Residency has confirmed that the vacuum truck will be available in February and the work will be completed at that time. VDOT is reaching out to the customer this evening.
“We deserve better than this. I don’t think this is the standard of Chesterfield County at all,” Barry said.
