Clogged storm drain floods Chesterfield neighborhood

The VDOT Chesterfield Residency found that a work order was received in March 2019 regarding the drop inlet at Scotlow Circle. VDOT's Customer Service Center notified the area headquarters which then looked into the issue. Specialized equipment, a vacuum truck, is needed to properly clean a drop inlet. This equipment is not on hand all the time. In October the area headquarters noted that, once the equipment was available, the work would be completed. This information was in the VDOT system but was not relayed to the customer. For that we apologize and appreciate the customer's patience.