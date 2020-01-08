‘A badge of honor’: Woman to run Ukrop’s Monument Ave. 10k for 21st time

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The logo for the 21st annual Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k was unveiled Wednesday and one Henrico woman is lacing up to keep her race streak alive!
Christine Martine, 56, is one of only 45 people to run the race every single year since it started in 2000. While that’s certainly an accomplishment, she’s also helped others reach their goals for the race.
“It’s one step at a time,” Martine said. “The first week you go, okay I can do a mile, the next week I can do two miles. It’s amazing how each week it’s like, okay, I’ve accomplished something.”
Finishing the race is an accomplishment for all the runners, especially since the 10k has had its fair share of crazy weather!
"There was one year where I think it snowed, sleeted and rained,” Martine said. “It was a few years ago, but you basically got hit with everything."
But that hasn't stopped Martine from hitting the pavement every single year since the race began.
"To me it's like a badge of honor now,” she said. “It's like I'm one of the last few."
However, her racing streak has had some close calls.
"The one year my nephew almost got married on 10k day," she said. “Thankfully they ended up picking a different date.”
Perhaps the most challenging year - 2015.
"I did not think I was going to be able to run that year," Martine said.
A medical issue had her sidelined not only from work for several months, but also for much of her training.
"For the first couple of training runs I was actually on my bike because physically I couldn't run,” Martine said. “I didn't have any muscle."
But sure enough…
"I crossed that finish line and I almost wanted to cry because I got to cross the finish line that year," Martine said.
Martine’s nephew ran with her a good part of the race and then cheered her on as she crossed the finish line.
In the years since then, Martine has also coached dozens of other runners through the YMCA 10k Training Team; helping them cross the finish line. In turn, it’s left her even more grateful.
"Encouraging them, talking to them as they're struggling,” she said. “Trying to help them overcome whatever mental hurdles they may be having."
It’s those same hurdles she herself experienced in her first few races.
All the long hours of training leading up to those races is now embedded in a quilt of the first 10 race t-shirts created by her mother.
"Every time I look at this I think I accomplished a lot to do this," Martine said.
As runners prepare for the 21st race scheduled for March 28, 2020, Martine is ready to lace up in order to keep the streak alive.
"As long as I can keep doing it, I'm going to keep doing it," she said.
Right now about 8,300 people have signed up for the race. Organizers anticipate another 10,000 by the end of January. The goal is to have 25,000 runner on race day.
As part of the media day preview for the 10k, Sports Backers announced the winning design in its first-ever 10k participant shirt voting contest. The public was able to choose from three option and in the end chose the option titled “Dogwood Blossoms on the Avenue.”
“The winning design features simple graphics while capturing many elements of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k, including the dogwood blossoms that hint of spring, the renowned course turnaround and halfway point full of enthusiastic spectators, and the iconic Richmond row homes along the course,” said Sports Backers spokesman Pete Woody.
The first deadline to register for the race is January 15, before it increases another five dollars.
For more information on the race, click here.
