Amber Alert issued for missing child out of Roswell, NM, after mother found dead

ROSWELL, NM (KCBD) - The Roswell Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that could possibly be a homicide. This new information comes just a few hours after an Amber Alert was issued for the woman’s 3-year-old son.
Police were called for assistance at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7 in the 600 block of East Forest Street in southeast Roswell.
At that house, they found a deceased woman, age 27, who had been initially discovered by family members who had come to the house. The woman has been identified as Isela Mauricio-Sanchez.
The woman’s 3-year-old son is missing and the following Amber Alert was issued. The adult listed in the alert is the missing boy’s father. The investigation into the suspicious death and the missing boy is ongoing.
The Roswell Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in locating Osiel Ernesto Rico, a three-year-old Hispanic male, two-feet-six inches tall, weighing approximately 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Osiel was last seen on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 602 East Forest in Roswell, NM. It is unknown what Osiel was last seen wearing.
He is considered missing and in danger if he is not found. It is believed he is with his father, 32-year-old Jorge Rico-Ruvira. He is described as 5′8″, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. he is believed to be driving a 2003 maroon GMC Yukon SUV with New Mexico Turquoise Centennial Plate MNF231.
Anyone with any information regarding this New Mexico AMBER ALERT ADVISORY is asked to call the Roswell Police Department at (575) 624-6770 or dial 911.
A picture of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle can be seen below:
