VMI looks to end streak vs WCU

DID YOU KNOW: Both Western Carolina and VMI are ranked at the top of college basketball when it comes to 3-point shooting. The Catamounts are ranked sixth in Division I with 10.7 3-pointers made per game this season, including 11.8 per game over their last five. The Keydets are ranked second among all D1 teams and have made 11.6 3-pointers per game this year.