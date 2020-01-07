Virginia Union’s Taylor declares for 2020 NFL Draft

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union running back Tabyus Taylor will forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2020 NFL Draft, the Hopewell product announced on Tuesday via Instagram. Taylor has hired an agent as he zeroes in on the professional ranks.
Taylor was the Panthers’ leading rusher during the 2019 season, accumulating 865 rushing yards, also good enough to rank fifth in the CIAA. The junior was also second in the conference in all-purpose yards with 140.1 per game. Taylor reached the endzone 11 times, eight on the ground and three as a receiver.
The running back’s best season came in 2018 in which he gained 1,546 rushing yards and 1,962 all-purpose yards. He scored 23 total touchdowns during that campaign, 21 coming on the ground.
Taylor initially committed to Virginia Tech out of high school, but he ended up signing with Virginia Union after attending prep school.
