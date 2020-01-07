VCU’s 1,000 wins “all about the players”

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The VCU basketball program boasts plenty of rich history and this year’s team added to it on Sunday. The Rams’ 72-59 win at George Mason marked the 1,000th all-time victory for the black and gold.
“Those wins are players’ wins,” head coach Mike Rhoades said during his weekly media availability on Tuesday morning. “There have been some great coaches, we all know that, but it’s a players’ program. It always will be.”
His group improved to 12-3 overall, 2-0 in the Atlantic 10, with the win over the Patriots, and Rhoades was quick to point out that it would not be just any other win, one that would impact those far beyond the current locker room.
“I told our guys going into the game on [Sunday] that this team will always have this (getting the 1,000th win),” he said. “They’re representing all the players that came before them and the way you honor them is go win the game and get win number 1,000 and I was very proud of their approach.”
Rhoades, now in his third season at the head of the Rams’ bench, has led VCU to 55 of those wins. He also served on Shaka Smart’s staff for three seasons before departing for Rice, so he’s had a hand in many more victories. Still, he’s quick to give all of the credit to the countless players he’s coached.
“There are a lot of great players, there have been a lot of great teammates for a long, long time at VCU that have made VCU basketball what it is and they’re all a part of that,” the head coach added. “The coaches do their job, but it’s all about the players.”
VCU is back in action on Saturday, hosting Rhode Island at the Siegel Center. The tip-off is set for 2:00pm.
