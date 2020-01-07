Va. delegate wants to stop harmful Lake Anna algae blooms

“After two years of no-swim advisories due to harmful algae blooms (HABs) at Lake Anna, our 700 families that are members of the Lake Anna Civic Association are nervous and extremely concerned. Lake Anna tourism is an economic engine to central Virginia. HABs are hurting businesses, summer rentals and property values. HJR 40 could not be a more important and timelier. This is a first crucial step in resolving this urgent issue," said Baker.