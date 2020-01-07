Record number of students get bachelor’s degrees in Virginia

Record number of students get bachelor’s degrees in Virginia
A record number of students received bachelor's degrees in Virginia last year. (Source: PEXELS)
By Associated Press | January 7, 2020 at 2:07 PM EST - Updated January 7 at 2:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A record number of students received bachelor's degrees in Virginia last year.

Data from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia shows that during the 2018-19 school year, public and private nonprofit colleges and universities awarded about 122,170 degrees and certificates. That’s an increase of nearly 50% from a decade ago.

The three most popular bachelor’s degree programs remained unchanged from previous years: Business Administration and Management; Psychology; and Biology/Biological Sciences.

Those three majors accounted for 19% of all bachelor’s degrees.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Submit a news tip.