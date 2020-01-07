’Ready for the next chapter’: Comfort restaurant announces it’s closing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After 17 years in business, Comfort restaurant announced that it will be closing at the end of the month.
Comfort made the announcement on Monday afternoon on social media.
“It is with a very full, but heavy heart that we are announcing the closing of comfort at the end of this month,” Comfort said on Facebook.
The restaurant features southern-inspired cuisine and helped fight hunger by donating net profits to Feedmore.
According to its Facebook post, the restaurant will feature guest chefs, guest bartenders and maybe even a sandwich pop-up.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.