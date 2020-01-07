Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg stops in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The big presidential election is just months away and Tuesday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg made his third campaign stop in the Commonwealth to the City of Richmond.
Mayors Stoney and Bloomberg had a meeting of the mayoral minds in downtown Richmond over coffee.
Next, Bloomberg and former Governor Terry McAullife discussed the former Mayor’s contributions ahead of the start of the session.
McAullife says Bloomberg played a key role in turning the state blue. He says he contributed to the 2015, 2017 and 2019 state legislative elections.
But there’s another Democratic debate looming next week and Bloomberg doesn’t qualify; he doesn’t have the number of donors necessary to be on the stage.
“I can afford to finance my own campaign, I’m going to do that and if I can’t do the debates, I can’t, but if they were to change the rules, I’d be happy to debate," said Bloomberg.
When the former governor was asked if he is endorsing Bloomberg, he says he isn’t endorsing anyone yet, he has a few friends in the race and is waiting to decide.
