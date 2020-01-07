Powhatan Co. Administrator resigns after Board’s request

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Administrator has resigned from his position, effective immediately.
A statement from the County spokesperson reads in part:
“In the November election the citizens of Powhatan made it clear they wanted a change of leadership for the County. As part of that transition, the newly elected Powhatan Board of Supervisors has requested and accepted the resignation of the County Administrator, Mr. Ted Voorhees, effective January 6.”
Voorhees was hired as the County Administrator in April 2017. According to Voorhees’ biography on the County website, he came to Powhatan from North Carolina where he served in local government for more than 20 years.
In March 2019, The Daily Progress reported Voorhees was one of three finalists for the vacant city manager job in Charlottesville.
Bret Schardein, the Assistant County Administrator, will temporarily take over the position’s duties until a replacement is hired.
