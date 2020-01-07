Police searching for woman accused of stabbing man in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 7, 2020 at 5:40 AM EST - Updated January 7 at 5:40 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are searching for a woman accused of stabbing a man.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Peter Paul Boulevard on a report of a man and woman fighting.

When they arrived, a man was found with a laceration to his head and a stab wound on his arm. He was taken to VCU Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Police are now looking for a female suspect who was not on scene when officers arrived. She is wanted for aggravated assault; police have not released her name.

