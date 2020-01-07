Police investigating church vandalisms in Fredricksburg

FREDRICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating two church vandalisms.
The vandalism occurred in two separate locations in downtown Fredricksburg.
The first vandalism took place at Shiloh Baptist Church at 801 Sophia Street at 10:53 a.m.
A report was made that a brick had been thrown through a stained glass window sometime between 5 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. on Dec. 27.
At another Shiloh Baptist Church located on 525 Princess Anne Street, the second vandalism occurred.
At 2:50 p.m. a report was made that two windows were broken.
That incident happened sometime between 11 p.m. on Dec. 26 and 2:20 p.m. Dec. 27.
To see video surveillance of the suspect throwing a brick through Shiloh Baptist Church, click here.
The Fredricksburg Police Department is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents can call 540-373-3122.
