Police arrest man suspected of shooting 2 McDonald’s employees in Va.

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7)-- Sherwin Overstreet surrendered and was arrested in Roanoke Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.
He had been wanted in connection with a shooting at a Lynchburg McDonald’s restaurant Friday, January 3.
The U.S. Marshals Service, Lynchburg Police Department, and other Central Virginia law enforcement agencies collaborated to take Overstreet in custody.
Overstreet has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.
Overstreet was wanted after police said he shot two employees at a McDonald's in the 2100 block of Wards Road.
A couple, who identified themselves as the parents of a McDonald’s employee, told WDBJ7 their daughter witnessed a man become angry in the drive-thru of the restaurant before entering the building and shooting the employees.
No information has been released on the victims' conditions.
Police say this incident was not connected to a stabbing across the street the previous night.
