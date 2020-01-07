Northam announces 60 new jobs are coming to Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam announced 60 new jobs in manufacturing and technology will be coming to Chesterfield County.
DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will modernize and expand its manufacturing and technology presence in Chesterfield County, the company’s largest manufacturing site.
DuPont is a global provider of technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions and will invest in more than $75 million in the Spruance site, creating approximately 60 new jobs over the next several years.
“Innovative companies like DuPont help to keep Virginia at the forefront of a rapidly evolving manufacturing industry,” Governor Northam said. “DuPont has provided high-quality, well-paying jobs for hardworking Virginians for nearly a century. The expansion of the company’s Spruance site in Chesterfield County is a significant win, and we are grateful to DuPont for their ongoing commitment to the Commonwealth.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County and the Port of Virginia to secure the project for Virginia.
Northam approved a $250,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Chesterfield with the project.
Northam also approved a performance-based grant of $1 million from the Virginia Investment Performance (VIP) program, which is an incentive that encourages capital investment by existing Virginia companies.
DuPont is eligible to receive Sales and Use Tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment, as well as benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program. The company also qualifies for a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created and a Research and Development Expenses Tax Credit for qualifying R&D expenses. Funding and services to support DuPont employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).
“DuPont’s decision to expand its manufacturing and technology presence in Chesterfield County is a strong testament to the greater Richmond region’s supportive environment for 21st-century manufacturers,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball, said. “Companies from around the world continue to locate and expand in the area for its skilled workforce and top-tier institutions of higher education, including Virginia Commonwealth University, Reynolds Community College, and John Tyler Community College. Virginia is proud to have partnered with DuPont for 90 years, and we look forward to their next phase of growth.”
DuPont is one of the largest employers in Chesterfield County and the Spruance site is the company’s single largest manufacturing site employing more than 2,000 people.
DuPont recently celebrated its 90th anniversary of operating and providing Richmond-area residents with competitive paying jobs for a broad range of skill sets and experience levels.
