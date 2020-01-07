News to Know for Jan. 7: Snow expected NW of RVA; Chesterfield man missing; Confederate monument debate decision

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you were hoping for snow today, you might be out of luck.
Expect a chilly rain in Richmond today with light snow for counties well to our Northwest.
No accumulation expected in RVA, but 1 to 2″ is possible in our NW Counties, including Louisa, Fluvanna, Orange, Albemarle and Buckingham.
Chesterfield police need your help finding a missing man.
Shaquan Matthews, 22, hasn’t been heard from since Monday afternoon after talking with a friend.
Police believe he may have walked away from his Bon Air home near Dunbrook and Robious Roads.
If you see him, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.
In Richmond, police are searching for a woman after a man was stabbed.
The man was found with a laceration to his head and a stab wound on his arm.
Police are now looking for a female suspect who was not on scene when officers arrived. She is wanted for aggravated assault; police have not released her name.
A chesterfield family is disputing police, who said their loved one died from neglect.
Back in May, police got a call for a woman in cardiac arrest at the Meadowbrook Apartments, and the medical examiner ruled 47-year-old Melissa Pierce’s death as a homicide.
Then in September, detectives were told Pierce died from neglect, but her family says she was not neglected and was home with her brother the day she died.
City Council will ask the general assembly for the power to decide the future of Confederate monuments.
Right now, state law bans cities and towns from tearing down war memorials.
Richmond city leaders listened to both sides before taking action. Ultimately, they decided to ask to be exempt from a state law banning localities from removing war memorials.
“Raise the Wage Virginia” is demanding state legislators raise the minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour. Members say while Virginia ranks as the nation’s best state for business, it comes dead last for workers.
The group will hold a press conference Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 10:45 a.m. at the State Capitol in Richmond.
Heads up, Henrico parents! You can attend three meetings this week to look at the newest redistricting plans for the 2021-2022 school year.
The meetings are open to the public, but there is no formal public comment opportunity. Full details here.
A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has struck Puerto Rico. It is the largest in a series of quakes that have struck the U.S. territory in recent days and caused heavy damage in some areas.
A tsunami alert was initially issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, but later canceled.
Power is down across the island, according to the power authority.
A 5.8-magnitude earthquake a day earlier collapsed five homes in the southwest coastal town of Guánica and heavily damaged dozens of others.
Iran’s president is warning President Trump to "never threaten the Iranian nation” after Trump said Iran’s cultural sites could be attacked if they retaliate for the death of their top military leader.
Experts say a military attack against an Iranian cultural site would constitute a war crime.
Iranian state television says 35 people were killed and 48 others injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for Qasem Soleimani who was killed Friday by a U.S. drone strike at the Baghdad airport.
A Richmond restaurant, in business for nearly two decades, is closing its doors at the end of this month.
Comfort in Jackson Ward made the announcement on Facebook Monday.
We featured the southern-style sit down in July 2018, when the owners Jason Alley and Michelle Jones, donated thousands of dollars to FeedMore.
