New Whole Foods Market opening at end of January in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The new Whole Foods Market in Richmond is set to open its doors at the end of January.
The store, located at 2024 West Broad Street, officially opens on Jan. 30 at 9 a.m.
As part of the opening, customers can enjoy complimentary coffee, pastries from local suppliers and music before the store opens. The first 200 customers will also get a Whole Foods Market reusable bag with a savings card with a value ranging between $5 and $100.
“We are excited to welcome the Richmond community to their new Whole Foods Market,” said Bill Balderson, Store Team Leader. “With a variety of high-quality products, items local to Virginia and many prepared food options located on the first floor, paired with a self-serve eatery and taproom on the second, we’re confident our neighbors will enjoy eating and shopping with us.”
Whole Foods Market Richmond will employ approximately 165 full and part-time team members.
