Less common flu strain helps boost number of Virginia cases

RICHMOND, Va. - The number of flu cases in Virginia is on the increase, and state health officials say a less common type of the virus is turning up more often.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Virginia Department of Health says that out of more than 1,800 cases confirmed through lab reports since the beginning of the current flu season, 75% have been identified as Type B.
The frequency of Type B influenza in Virginia mirrors a national trend in which Type B has been found in 68% of all lab-tested cases reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
