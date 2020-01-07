Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CONFEDERATE MONUMENT PROTEST
Charlottesville rally planner jailed for contempt of court
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — An organizer of a white nationalist rally in Virginia that erupted in violence in 2017 has been sent to jail for failing to comply with court orders in a federal lawsuit against him and other rally participants, according to the nonprofit backing the suit. The group called Integrity First for America said a federal judge ordered Elliott Kline to jail Monday afternoon after finding that he remained out of compliance and in contempt of court. Kline served as leader of a white nationalist group called Identity Evropa, which was known for its campaigns to post white supremacist propaganda on college campuses.
AP-US-VIRGINIA-DEMOCRATIC-MAJORITY
Sweeping changes expected as Virginia Democrats take control
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — For the first time in a generation, Democrats in Virginia will be in full control of the statehouse when the General Assembly convenes this week. The legislature gets down to business on Wednesday, the start of what could be one of the most sweeping sessions in decades. Quick action is expected on a number of high-profile issues, including prohibiting discrimination against members of LGBTQ community, expanding voting rights and making Virginia the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. A contentious debate is expected over gun control, an area where Democrats have promised significant changes. Democrats won control of both chambers of the legislature last year.
FLU-VIRGINIA
Less common flu strain helps boost number of Virginia cases
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The number of flu cases in Virginia is on the increase, and state health officials say a less common type of the virus is turning up more often. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Virginia Department of Health says that out of more than 1,800 cases confirmed through lab reports since the beginning of the current flu season, 75% have been identified as Type B. The frequency of Type B influenza in Virginia mirrors a national trend in which Type B has been found in 68% of all lab-tested cases reported to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
IMPERSONATING OFFICER-ARREST
Police arrest man accused of impersonating an officer
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia have arrested a man accused of impersonating an officer. A statement from Lynchburg police says William Jacob Mills was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with impersonating a police officer. Police began searching for Mills on Sunday, requesting any information on Facebook. News outlets reported Mills is accused of posing as a Lynchburg officer. Police didn't immediately release details of the incident. The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear whether Mills has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
BC-VA-SCOTT TAYLOR-RUNNING AGAIN
Taylor wants rematch for U.S. House seat on Virginia's coast
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Former Republican Congressman Scott Taylor says he will run for the U.S. House seat he lost in 2018. Taylor told WAVY-TV on Monday that he'll run against Democratic congresswoman Elaine Luria this fall for the 2nd District on Virginia's coast. Taylor had previously said that he would run for a U.S. Senate seat. Taylor served one term before being defeated by Luria. His re-election campaign was plagued by an election-fraud scandal. Taylor said one of his reasons for running again is his opposition to Luria's decision to vote for impeachment of President Donald Trump.
BC-VA-HOMICIDE-NEGLECT
Police: Woman's death was homicide caused by neglect
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say they're investigating a woman's death as a homicide that was caused by neglect. The Chesterfield County Police Department released few other details in a statement on Monday. Police said 47-year-old Melissa Pierce died at her home south of Richmond in late May. Police said they responded to her house after receiving a report of a woman being in cardiac arrest. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said later that it found her manner of death to be homicide.
FATAL INTERSTATE SHOOTING
Police: Man dies days after being shot on interstate
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A shooting on an interstate in Virginia has left one man dead and another man wounded. Norfolk police say a 40-year-old man died Sunday following the shooting on Interstate 64 in Norfolk early Friday morning. The man had been sitting in the front passenger seat of the car. He suffered a gunshot wound to the head. A second man in the back seat was shot multiple times. That man was treated and released. The driver wasn't injured. It's unclear who shot the men. No arrests have been announced. Virginia State Police are investigating.
OFFICER SHOT-MAN CHARGED
Man accused of shooting officer out of hospital, charged
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — A man accused of shooting a police officer has been released from a hospital and booked into jail. Virginia State Police say 37-year-old Thomas Braxton III shot a Martinsville officer on Jan. 1. Police say Braxton refused to pull over for a traffic stop and then jumped out of his vehicle while it was moving. Officers later found Braxton behind an apartment building. That's when police say he opened fire and wounded the officer. Martinsville police returned fire, shooting Braxton. The officer has been treated and released from a hospital. Braxton was released from a hospital Saturday.