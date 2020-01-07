Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — There's really nothing about the past that interests the Baltimore Ravens in relation to their playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. The 21-0 win over the Titans in the 2018 season is irrelevant, given how much has changed since then. Baltimore sacked Marcus Mariota 11 times and held running back Derrick Henry to 21 yards on seven carries. Ryan Tannehill is now Tennessee's quarterback and Henry is the NFL's leading rusher. Baltimore's 14-2 record during the regular season doesn't count for much, either, because the Titans proved they're capable of an upset by beating favored New England on the road in their playoff opener.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Ish Smith was treated to “M-V-P!” chants as he scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter to lead the lowly Washington Wizards past the Boston Celtics 99-=94. The Celtics were missing Kemba Walker. Smith had scored a career-high 32 in Washington's previous game. Jaylen Brown scored 23 points for Boston but shot 7 for 22, Marcus Smart was 3 for 14, Jayson Tatum was 8 for 20, and Gordon Hayward was 4 for 11, including an air ball on a wide-open 3 attempt with under 90 seconds remaining. The Wizards' past three wins were against Boston, Denver and Miami.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals are bringing back reliever Daniel Hudson and adding first baseman Eric Thames. Each deal was confirmed to the AP by people speaking on condition of anonymity because neither has been announced. Thames moves into the lefty-hitting first baseman role filled by Matt Adams last season. The 33-year-old Thames hit .247 with 25 homers, 61 RBIs and 140 strikeouts for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2019. Hudson was acquired in a trade-deadline swap with the Toronto Blue Jays on July 31 and eventually moved into the closer's role with Washington. He got the final out of the World Series.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles filled a huge hole in the middle of the infield by agreeing to a $3 million, one-year contract with shortstop José Iglesias, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made. Iglesias provides the rebuilding Orioles a solid glove and an effective bat. Baltimore general manager Mike Elias has lowered the payroll while overhauling the roster. The Orioles desperately needed a shortstop after trading veteran Jonathan Villar to Miami in December.