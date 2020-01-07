Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — There's really nothing about the past that interests the Baltimore Ravens in relation to their playoff game against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night. The 21-0 win over the Titans in the 2018 season is irrelevant, given how much has changed since then. Baltimore sacked Marcus Mariota 11 times and held running back Derrick Henry to 21 yards on seven carries. Ryan Tannehill is now Tennessee's quarterback and Henry is the NFL's leading rusher. Baltimore's 14-2 record during the regular season doesn't count for much, either, because the Titans proved they're capable of an upset by beating favored New England on the road in their playoff opener.