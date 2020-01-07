Henrico redistricting committees to meet three times

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The members of the Henrico County Public Schools redistricting committees will meet three times this week to go over draft plans to redistrict schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
The meetings are broken down in elementary, secondary - which combines middle and high schools - and a combined meeting.
- Elementary Committee Meeting:
- Jan. 7, 2020 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
- Hungary Creek Middle School - 4909 Francistown Road
- Secondary Committee Meeting:
- Jan. 8, 2020 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
- New Bridge Auditorium - 5915 Nine Mile Road
- Meeting of Combined Committees:
- Jan. 9, 2020 from 5:30 - 8:30 p.m.
- Henrico High School, 302 Azalea Avenue
The meetings are open to the public, but there is no formal public comment opportunity.
More details on the redistricting plans can be viewed HERE.
A final redistricting plan is expected to be adopted by the School Board in May.
