Hanover County offering free help with tax returns

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Hanover County Department of Social Services is offering free help with tax returns for qualified individuals and families.
Tax preparation services are on a walk-basis and will be available Feb. 4 through April 7 beginning at 5 p.m. at 12304 Washington Highway, Ashland, Va 23005.
To meet eligibility requirements, your income cannot exceed $55,000.
You must bring the following with you:
- Original W-2′s
- Social Security card
- Dependent Social Security card
- Photo identification
- Any original tax documents regarding the Affordable Health Care Form 1095 A
If you are married and filing jointly, your spouse must be present.
The program is offered through United Way of Greater Richmond and Petersburg’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Services are first-come, first served.
