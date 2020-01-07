Forecast: Rainy in Richmond with a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for snow NW

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Expect a chilly rain in Richmond today with light snow for counties well to our NW.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with midday rain. Rain changes to snow, mainly northwest of Richmond. No accumulation expected in RVA, but 1 to 2″ is possible in our NW Counties, including Louisa, Fluvanna, Orange, Albemarle, and Buckingham. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures drop through the afternoon into the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the upper 40s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with above average temperatures and an isolated shower possible. Lows in the lower 30s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with a few stray showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance for showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
MONDAY: Rain likely. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. Rain chance: 60%
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.