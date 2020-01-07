Forecast: Rainy in Richmond with a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for snow NW

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with midday rain. Rain changes to snow, mainly northwest of Richmond. No accumulation expected in RVA, but 1 to 2″ is possible in our NW Counties, including Louisa, Fluvanna, Orange, Albemarle, and Buckingham. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low to mid 40s. Temperatures drop through the afternoon into the mid 30s. (Precipitation Chance: 100%)