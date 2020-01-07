Family of teen fatally shot by officer gets $3.65 million

LEESBURG, Va. - A northern Virginia jury has awarded a multi-million dollar verdict to the family of a teenager fatally shot by a policeman in 2014.
The Washington Post reports that a civil trial concluded last month in Loudoun County with a $3.65 million judgment against officer Timothy Hood.
He was an officer in the Purcellville police department when he responded to a call about a suicidal teen armed with a knife in May 2014.
Hood was cleared of wrongdoing in a state police investigation but the family of Christian Sierra filed a civil lawsuit.
A seven-person jury found Hood liable for battery.
He is appealing.
