2 Confederate monuments spray-painted in Richmond overnight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two Confederate monuments were spray-painted overnight in Richmond.
The Jefferson Davis Monument was spray-painted with the phrase “This is Racist,” and the Stonewall Jackson Monument was spray-painted with the phrase “God is Gay.”
This comes the day after Richmond City Council voted to ask the General Assembly for control over the monuments within the city.
The Jefferson Davis monument is located at the intersection of Monument Avenue and North Davis Street.
The Stonewall Jackson Monument is located at the intersection of Monument Avenue and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
