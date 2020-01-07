Sheriff’s office: Resident holds escaped inmate in vehicle until deputies arrive

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A code red was issued and all Nottoway County Public Schools were on lockdown after an inmate escaped in the area of Nottoway Courthouse.
The Piedmont Regional Jail inmate, Danielle Lyn Cooper, escaped around 10:50 a.m.
Around 12:30 p.m., a resident that heard the alert found Cooper in his vehicle and held her there until deputies could arrive.
She had been charged with felony escape and is being held without bail.
The lockdown at schools has since been lifted.
