Chesterfield Police searching for missing man

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are searching for a man who disappeared on Monday, Jan. 6.
Police say Shaquan B. Matthews, of the 11300 block of Dunbrook Rd, was last heard from at about 3:00 P.M. after speaking with a close friend.
Matthews, 22, is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 230 pounds.
Police believe he may have walked away from his home. They do not believe there was any foul play.
If you see him or know where he is, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.