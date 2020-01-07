Both drivers killed in head-on crash

STAFFORD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Both drivers were killed after a head-on crash in Stafford County on Monday.
Deputies said the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of White Oak Road and Kendallwood Drive.
Witnesses told deputies they saw a “silver 2017 Acura RDX drift over the centerline into the eastbound lane and strike a white 2017 Nissan Rogue head-on.”
The Acura driver, Steven Michael Beveridge, 35, of Fredericksburg, and the Nissan driver Layana Charise Thorbs, 54, of Bryans Road, Maryland, were both taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.
