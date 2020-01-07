Alex Trebek to Rep. John Lewis: Let’s survive cancer in 2020

FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek says he's already rehearsed what he's going to say to the audience on his final show. Trebek, host of the popular game show since 1984, announced last March that he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer but will continue his job while still able. In an interview on ABC-TV broadcast Thursday, Trebek said he'll ask the director to leave him 30 seconds at the end of his last taping. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)