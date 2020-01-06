RRHA receives funds for homeless veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) will receive funds to assist homeless veterans.
RRHA received $35,633 in funding for homeless veterans as part of a collaborative program between the U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the U.S Department of Veteran Affairs.
RRHA was one of 12 housing authorities in Virginia to receive a portion of the total $883, 881 in federal funds.
“We are pleased to be able to offer housing to more veterans through this program,” RRHA CEO, Damon E. Duncan, said. “Our veterans have demonstrated a love for this country and we are committed to returning the love by doing our part to reduce veteran homelessness.”
As of Sept. 19, Virginia is one of three states in the country in line with bringing an end to veteran homelessness.
The grant provides funding assistance for an additional five housing units for veterans within RRHA’s service territory.
There are currently 15 veterans who are in the process of obtaining affordable housing.
