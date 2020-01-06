Richmond Gas Works customers to see lower monthly bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Gas Works customers will are expected to see some savings on their monthly utility bills starting in January 2020.
According to a release from City of Richmond Department of Public Utilities, the cost of natural gas will decrease from $0.500 per 100 cubic feet to $0.425 per 100 cubic feet, leading to an estimated savings of $5.25 monthly.
“The utility bill of the average residential customer who uses 70 Ccf’s of natural gas per month will be approximately $84.92 compared to a current bill of $90.17. This equates to a fifteen (15) percent reduction in the PGC rate charged by Richmond Gas Works and an overall six (6) percent reduction in the entire natural gas bill,” The release said.
The distribution charge and monthly customer charge will remain the same.
“This is good news for our customers! We are always heartened when market conditions allow us to lower rates and pass on the savings. By law, we pass along the cost of natural gas purchased and delivered to customers, dollar for dollar, without any markup,” DPU Director Calvin D. Farr, Jr. says.
