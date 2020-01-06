Months later, Chesterfield woman’s death ruled homicide

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating after a woman died of neglect.
Police were called to investigate a woman’s death in the 5100 block of Whetstone Road on May 24, 2019, around 9 a.m. The call originally came in for a woman who was in cardiac arrest.
The woman, Melissa Pierce, 47, lived at the home and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Pierce’s body was then taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, who determined in September of 2019, that she died as a result of neglect and that her manner of death was a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
