Police investigating after man appears to have been hit, killed by train

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train on Sunday.
Officers were called to the 2500 block of Hopkins Road at approximately 4:06 a.m for the report of a person down.
Officers arrived at the scene to find Joshua M. Carter, 36, down and unresponsive near railroad tracks.
Carter had suffered injuries consistent with being struck by a train and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
The Richmond Police Department detectives are working closely with Amtrak and CSX to determine the exact time the train struck Carter.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant W. Skinner at 804-646-6670.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.