One arrested, one on the run following Chesterfield shooting and police pursuit

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police arrested one person but another remains on the run following a shooting and police pursuit in Chesterfield County early Monday morning.
Police were called to the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Reymet Road for a shooting around 1 a.m.
Officers found one victim who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Shortly after the shooting, police located the suspect vehicle but the driver refused to stop. After a chase, the driver was arrested in the area of 15100 Lorimer Road.
The passenger in the vehicle fled on foot and is still at large.
Anyone with information on the shooting or suspect on the run is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
