Northam pushes for expanded early voting, making Election Day state holiday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is continuing his push for expanded early voting and making Election Day a state holiday in Virginia.
Currently, the state requires voters to cast an absentee ballot must provide the state with a reason from an approved list as to why they are unable to vote on Election Day.
Northam’s proposal would allow early voting during the 45 days before an election.
“Voting is a fundamental right,” said Northam. “But in a state that once put up tremendous barriers to voting, too many people are still unable to participate meaningfully in our democracy. By making it easier—not harder—to vote, these proposals will ensure we are building a government that is truly representative of the people we serve. I look forward to working with the General Assembly to pass these important measures into law.”
Northam is also proposing that Election Day be made a state holiday and repeal Lee-Jackson Day so that the same number of state holidays would remain the same.
