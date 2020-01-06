No. 18 Virginia looks to extend streak vs BC

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Derryck Thornton, Nik Popovic and Jared Hamilton have combined to score 43 percent of Boston College's points this season. For Virginia, Mamadi Diakite, Jay Huff and Braxton Key have combined to score 53 percent of the team's points this season, including 57 percent of all Cavaliers points over their last five.