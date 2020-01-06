No. 19 Virginia improves to 3-0 in ACC with 65-39 win over Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The No. 19 Virginia basketball team got a 18 points each from Braxton Key and Kihei Clark in a dominating 65-39 win over Virginia Tech.
The 18 points was a career-high for Clark and a season-high for Key.
Key says, "Every game is a big game, especially when you get to ACC play. Obviously we want to beat Virginia Tech. We know they’re our rival. They want to beat us also. We don’t want to let that happen, obviously. Every game is a big game when you get to the ACC.”
Kody Stattman a career-high 10 points and 8 rebounds.
Virginia led 30-17 at halftime, despite 15 points from Hokies’ freshman Landers Nolley.
Virginia Tech came into the game as the ACC’s top three-point shooting team, but Virginia held the Hokies to just 4-of-25 shooting from beyond the arc.
UVa head coach Tony Bennett says, “We were locked in. Did they miss some open shots? Yes. But we did we make them shoot contested shots the majority of the time? Yes. I though we first got out defense set, and all the things that needed to happen for us to be effective defensively, against a team that is dangerous.”
Hokies’ head coach Mike Young adds, “As good as they are defensively, I thought they were just exceptional today. They beat us to some things, so tip a cap to those guys. They have another very nice outfit.”
Virginia Tech was No. 1 in the nation in fewest turnovers committed per game (9.5), but they turned the ball over thirteen times against the 'Hoos.
“Sloppy basketball just drives me insane," says Young. "That’s not Virginia Tech numbers. But certainly, it would be less than fair not to credit Virginia, and their team’s activity on the defensive end.”
Bennett says, “The ability to not give them the easy stuff, and be as active, and in a position as they drive, and make the next play. I thought our guys did a good job. That’s the most active our hands and feet have been, and I think collectively, we were solid defensively.”
The 65 points matched a season-high for the 'Hoos.
Virginia shot 46.3 percent for the game and improved to 11-2 and 3-0 in the ACC.
Virginia Tech drops to 10-4 and 1-2 in the ACC.
Virginia’s next game is Tuesday at Boston College.
Team Notes
• The Virginia-Virginia Tech game was part of the Commonwealth Clash presented by Virginia529, which is a head-to-head, points-based competition between the athletic teams of the Cavaliers and Hokies
• The UVA-VT game was worth a half point in the Clash and the Cavaliers lead this year’s Clash 4.5-2
• The Cavaliers have held a Division I leading nine opponents to fewer than 50 points and four foes to fewer than 40 points
• UVA is 70-15 against teams from Virginia since 1999-00
• UVA has won 23 of its last 26 games against teams from Virginia
• UVA limited its fifth opponent to 20 or fewer points in the first half (UVA led 30-17)
• UVA owned a 38-25 rebound advantage
• UVA held its fifth opponent to less than 30 percent shooting (27.1%)
Series Notes
• Virginia has a three-game winning streak against Virginia Tech
• The 26-point home win was UVA’s largest in the series since a 48-point (107-59) home win on Feb. 18, 1955
• UVA is 94-56 all-time vs. Virginia Tech, including a 40-13 mark in Charlottesville, in the series that dates back to 1914-15.
• Head coach Tony Bennett is 15-6 all-time vs. Virginia Tech
Player Notes
• Double-figure scorers: Braxton Key (18), Kihei Clark (18), Kody Stattmann (10)
• Clark had a career-high 18 points, previous high was 15
• Stattmann had career highs in points (10) and rebounds (8)
• Key recorded his second career double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds
