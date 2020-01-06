News to Know for Jan. 6: Police pursuit, shooting suspect search; Crash damages water line in Henrico; Snow is possible Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Good Monday morning! Here’s a quick look at the top headlines we’re following to help get you out the door.
It will only be a minor system, but a little snow is possible on Tuesday especially to the northwest of Richmond.
The precipitation will begin to arrive late Tuesday morning around 10 a.m. as rain in Richmond but a mix of rain and snow to the far west of the city.
Here’s the mid-afternoon forecast (when Richmond could get some snow mixing in with the rain):
Today’s weather is dry and mild!
Police arrested one person but another remains on the run following a shooting and police pursuit in Chesterfield County early Monday morning.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Reymet Road around 1 a.m.
One suspect was arrested after a police chase but another remains on the run. Call 804-748-0660 if you have any information.
A car carrier truck hit an overpass on I-95 in Henrico Sunday night, busting a water line.
The truck clipped the water main underneath the bridge, damaging it and causing a leak near Dumbarton Road.
VDOT is unable to shut off the water because it’s a main sewage line. Crews are waiting for the city of Richmond to come out and repair the lines.
Today in Richmond, City Council is holding a special meeting to decide whether to ask the General Assembly for local control of the city’s Confederate Monuments.
Right now, state law prohibits local governments from moving or changing war memorials.
The Republican-controlled General Assembly had previously killed attempts to change the law, but the issue is expected to have new traction since Democrats seized control of the legislature in November.
Also today in Richmond, the NRA is holding a roundtable discussion to lay out their plans for the upcoming general assembly session, which starts Wednesday.
The discussion will also include the National Shooting Sports Foundation and the American Suppressor Association. It’s from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Delta Hotel in downtown Richmond.
Four people are out of their home following a large fire in Hopewell.
It happened around 6 p.m. Sunday on South 13th Avenue near Atlantic Street.
One person was inside at the time and made it out safely. But sadly, a dog was killed in the fire.
Police are looking for a suspect after a gas station was robbed at gunpoint in Henrico.
It happened at the BP on east laburnum avenue, across from Richmond Raceway around 9 Sunday night.
Police say a man wearing a mask was able to get away with some money.
If you know anything about this crime, call Henrico police at 804-501-5000.
The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office is closer to its fundraising goal to honor its fallen members.
Last week, Sheriff Karl Leonard presented a check to the Chesterfield Police Foundation for its memorial monument.
So far, the project has raised a total of over $17,000. The monument will honor members who died in the line of duty.
“Start where you are. Use what you have. Do what you can.” – Arthur Ashe
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.