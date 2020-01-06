New Dollar General opens in Mechanicsville; grand opening set for Saturday

MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - The new Dollar General in Mechanicsville is now open and a grand opening ceremony is set for Saturday.
The store will celebrate its opening on Jan. 11 at 8 a.m. with free prizes and special deals. The first 50 adult shoppers will get a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will get a tote bag with complimentary product samples and other giveaways.
“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”
