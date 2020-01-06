Money continues to be raised for Chesterfield County Sheriff Memorial Monument

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Money continues to be raised for the Chesterfield County Sheriff Memorial Monument, which will honor members who have died in the line of duty.
So far, more than $17,000 has been raised for the monument.
The monument will include honoring Sheriff Benjamin Branch, whose End of Watch April 29, 1786, and Deputy Archer T. Belcher, whose End of Watch was Feb. 17, 1912.
Donations can be made to Chesterfield County Police Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 1684, Chesterfield, VA 23832 or Chesterfield Fraternal Order of Police Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 625, Chesterfield, VA 23832. In the comment section of your check, officials ask that you write the “Sheriff Memorial Monument.”
