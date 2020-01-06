McEachin holds Black History Month Essay Contest for middle, high school students

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Congressman A. Donald McEachin announced a Black History Month Essay Contest for middle and high school students.
The contest is for students in grades 6-12, residing in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District.
The prompt of the contest is “What Black History Month means to me”.
“Black History Month honors the historic and present contributions that African American men and women have made in our country,” Congressman Donald McEachin said. “I want to encourage our young folks and students to think about what these contributions and this month mean to them personally, and I look forward to seeing their responses.”
Middle school students should submit a 350-500 word essay and high school students should submit a 500-750 word essay to VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov no later than February 6, 2020.
Winners will be notified individually and announced on Congressman McEachin’s social media in February.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.