Man arrested, charged with posing as police officer in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) - A man wanted in Lynchburg for pretending to be a police officer has been arrested.
William Mills was arrested Monday afternoon by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office. He faces one charge of impersonating a police officer.
Lynchburg Police are thanking the public for providing tips leading to the man's arrest.
Anyone with information about Mills impersonating law enforcement is asked to contact Det. C. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
