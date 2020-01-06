Man accused of shooting officer out of hospital, charged

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) - A man accused of shooting a police officer has been released from a hospital and booked into jail.
Virginia State Police say 37-year-old Thomas Braxton III shot a Martinsville officer on Jan. 1.
Police say Braxton refused to pull over for a traffic stop and then jumped out of his vehicle while it was moving.
Officers later found Braxton behind an apartment building. That’s when police say he opened fire and wounded the officer.
Martinsville police returned fire, shooting Braxton.
The officer has been treated and released from a hospital.
Braxton was released from a hospital Saturday.
