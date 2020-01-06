Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

DEPUTY CRASHES
Virginia deputy crashes patrol car while responding to call
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (AP) — A Virginia sheriff's deputy has been charged with reckless driving after crashing his patrol car while responding to a call for service. The News Leader reported the deputy was among several responding to a gas station in Augusta County shortly after midnight Sunday for a report of a man brandishing a firearm. A news release from the sheriff's office said the deputy failed to negotiate a curve and was involved in a single-car crash. Sheriff Donald Smith said in a statement that excessive speed was the reason for the crash. The deputy was treated at a hospital and released.
CANCER PATIENT-CARDS
Cards from around the world pour in for cancer patient
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia cancer patient says her faith in humanity has been restored after she received thousands of pieces of mail from around the world this holiday season. The Free Lance-Star reports 61-year-old Jean Lee hoped a few cards would help as she battled the depression of ongoing treatments. So the Stafford County woman posted a request on Facebook, asking people to tell her about their lives and hometowns. That led to a segment on a Washington TV station, and her story continued to spread. Lee received a package from Antarctica, a scarf from England, coffee from Hawaii and even a package from inmates in Tennessee.
FLU SEASON
Less common flu strain prominent this year in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Public health officials say a type of flu virus that's usually less prevalent is being reported more frequently in Virginia this year. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported that of the more than 1,800 cases confirmed by lab reports since the start of the 2019-2020 flu season, 75% have been identified as type B, according to the Virginia Department of Health. That trend is in line with national statistics. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it does not yet have vaccine effectiveness estimates for this season.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS
Richmond City Council to vote on monuments resolution
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond's City Council is set to decide whether to ask the General Assembly for local control over the city's Confederate monuments. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the council will vote Monday on a resolution requesting the authority to decide the monuments' fate. Currently, state law prohibits local governments from moving or changing war memorials. The Republican-controlled General Assembly has previously killed attempts to change the law, but the issue is expected to have new traction since Democrats seized control of the legislature in November. Richmond has an especially prominent display of Confederate statues along its historic Monument Avenue.
OFFICER SHOT-VIRGINIA
Man who killed state police agent accused in jail attack
WARSAW, Va. (AP) — A Richmond man convicted of fatally shooting a Virginia State Police special agent has been accused of attacking another inmate while in custody. Ted Hull is superintendent of the Northern Neck Regional Jail. He told the Richmond Times-Dispatch for a story published Friday that Travis Aaron Ball is accused of using a shank to stab another inmate in December. A prosecutor will determine whether criminal charges are warranted. Ball was sentenced in 2018 to 36 years in prison for the fatal shooting of special agent Michael Walter, who had been patrolling a public housing complex in Richmond.
MISSING WOMAN FOUND DEAD
Virginia man gets life in prison for girlfriend's death
RUSTBURG, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who admitted to killing his 22-year-old girlfriend in what prosecutors said was a fit of jealous rage has been sentenced to life in prison. Marquie Brandon Williams pleaded guilty last year to charges of first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and grand larceny in the April 2018 shooting death of Lisa Henderson of Appomattox. He was sentenced Friday. The News & Advance reports a judge imposed the life sentence Friday after testimony from investigators and members of Henderson’s family.
MCDONALD'S SHOOTING
Police: Shooting at Virginia McDonald's injures 2 employees
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in central Virginia are searching for a man who they say shot two workers in a McDonald's restaurant. Lynchburg police say the incident Friday night began as an altercation in the drive-through window. Police said in a news release Saturday morning that Sherwin Torrance Overstreet of Roanoke was a customer. The news release says after the altercation began, Overstreet parked his vehicle, entered the restaurant and shot two workers. He is charged with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony. An investigation was ongoing.
GROWING UP DIGITAL-VIRTUAL PHYSICAL EDUCATION
Gym class without the gym? With technology, it's catching on
For students whose tests and textbooks have migrated to screens, technology as gym equipment may have been only a matter of time. At West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, students can take gym class without the gym, and on their own time. They wear fitness trackers to monitor their progress. Supporters say virtual PE keeps students active while freeing up more time for electives. It's not clear how many schools are embracing the trend, which comes with some cautions, including the privacy of student data. And some worry that students exercising on their own may miss out on important social concepts such as teamwork.