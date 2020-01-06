Inaugural Virginia Women’s Equality Legislative Summit kicks off 2020 General Assembly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Inaugural Virginia Women’s Equality Legislative Summit will kick off the 2020 General Assembly session.
The summit will be hosted by VAratifyERA and the newly launched National Women’s Political Caucus of Virginia on Jan. 7 from 9:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens.
The Women’s Skydiving Network (WSN) will make a jump into the summit and a brief press conference will kick off the event.
Press conference speakers will include First Lady Pamela Northam, WSN Pro Team CoFounder Melanie Curtis, VAratifyERA Campaign Coordinator Kati Hornung and NWPCV Interim President Andrea Miller.
The goal of the summit is to carry the energy and effort that has been focused on the Equal Rights Amendment forward to a larger slate of women’s equality issues.
“Launching this summit ahead of the General Assembly is a show of force for women’s equality advocates and organizations around Virginia,” Hornung said. “The Equal Rights Amendment will pass this session, and there are several other bills on the table that impact women and equality in major ways. By linking arms and uniting behind a cohort of equality legislation, we’re advocating as a singular roar to our elected officials.”
Legislators will provide overviews for eight pieces of legislation related to women and equality. The discussion of each bill or resolution will include a brief overview, key talking points, and requested actions from summit participants to build public support for and awareness of the issue or legislation.
The summit is open to the public and tickets are available for purchase on the VAratifyERA website.
Members of the media are welcome.
